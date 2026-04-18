WrestleMania 42 Saturday is shaping up to be a loaded night, and several backstage notes have surfaced offering insight into how the show, and the week leading up to it, has come together.

One of the key matches expected to anchor the card will see Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan slated as the second-to-last bout of the evening, positioning it in a major spotlight spot just before the main event.

Backstage, WWE is utilizing a mix of talent for the show. While not all WWE ID signees are being used as extras, a number of independent wrestlers have been brought in for those roles. Interestingly, the group of extras is expected to change entirely for Sunday’s second night.

Speaking of outside talent, there’s been buzz coming out of Bayley’s Lodestone training camp, with several independent wrestlers reportedly leaving the experience with very positive reviews. No surprise there.

On the topic of WrestleMania week appearances, there were several live events and promotional commitments that didn’t have firm schedules until just weeks before the show. WWE was reportedly anticipating one of the busiest promotional cycles in company history and used the late confirmations to help drive ticket sales.

There’s also been some clarification regarding Paige. Despite rumors suggesting she was quietly brought into Las Vegas, she had actually been present all week for WrestleCon and even hosted a live episode of her Rulebreakers podcast. As previously reported, she has signed a new WWE deal and is expected to step in for the injured Nikki Bella, teaming with Brie Bella in the four-way women’s tag team title match.

Behind the scenes, several creative decisions came together later than fans might expect. The WWE Intercontinental Championship ladder match, for example, was finalized just days before being announced on WWE Raw. That late rollout led to frustration among some, particularly regarding how competitors were revealed and how the “qualifying matches” were handled.

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins was also locked in relatively late, being finalized the week before Gunther’s return to Raw. Interestingly, earlier creative pitches had very different directions, with Rollins initially set to face Bron Breakker and Gunther originally lined up against Rey Mysterio.

Another noteworthy detail—John Cena reportedly learned back in February that WWE wanted him to serve as host for WrestleMania 42.

Outside of WWE, several company names made appearances during WrestleMania week events. Royce Keys, Erick Rowan, and Ricky Saints were spotted at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break X, while “Stone Cold” Steve Austin showed up at GCW Bloodsport, adding to the crossover buzz during the weekend.

And finally, the early betting odds for the event have a number of top names pegged as favorites heading into Saturday night, including Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Randy Orton, Oba Femi, Becky Lynch, Trick Williams, Jacob Fatu, Je’Von Evans, Finn Balor, Gunther, and The Irresistible Forces.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)