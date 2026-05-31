– One source noted that the WWE talent roster appeared to be enjoying the trip to Europe and taking in the local sights while on the ongoing WWE European Summer Tour, which kicked off on 5/28 and, continues coming out of the 5/31 WWE Clash In Italy premium live event, with WWE Raw the following day taking place in the afternoon hours from Turin, Italy, and multiple shows after that taking place across the European market.

– There is no update regarding whether or not Santino Marella will be making his WWE return at WWE Clash In Italy. As previously reported, there were pitches made behind-the-scenes to bring in the TNA Wrestling authority figure, per WWE’s ongoing working relationship with TNA, due to Marella being of Italian descent, with his memorable WWE debut that saw him win the WWE Intercontinental Championship taking place in Italy.

– For what it is worth, the betting favorites on online gambling websites for WWE Clash In Italy as of Saturday were Sol Ruca, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Interestingly, Cody Rhodes is just slightly favorited over Gunther, after the odds for the Undisputed WWE title tilt were even hours earlier. One source is reporting that the ‘creative favorites’ heading into the 5/31 international WWE PLE were Ripley, Reigns and Lesnar.

– We also have an update on Jacob Fatu’s injury and status for Clash In Italy, a report about WWE’s plans for Brock Lesnar coming out of Clash In Italy, as well as interesting cryptic comments from Roman Reigns just hours before Clash In Italy ‘Tribal Combat’ showdown against Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– WWE has released the full-length sit-down interview Corey Graves conducted with WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Joe Tessitore’s lengthy chat with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, as well as Wade Barrett’s discussion with Gunther, all of which will air as part of the ‘Countdown to Clash In Italy’ pre-show. You can watch them all via the YouTube players embedded below.

– The official ‘cold open’ video that will kick off the WWE Clash In Italy premium live event has been released. You can check out the WWE Clash In Italy cold open video package via the YouTube player embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)