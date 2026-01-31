Newly released court documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case have surfaced this week, and they include a brief but notable reference to former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro.

Massaro’s name appears in a complaint filed on July 22, 2020, by a female accuser whose identity was redacted by the U.S. Department of Justice. The mention is tied to an investigative report connected to allegations Massaro made during her time with WWE.

Specifically, the filing references the investigation into Massaro’s claims that she was raped while visiting a U.S. military base in Kuwait in 2006 as part of a WWE-sponsored tour.

Massaro, a former WWE Diva and Playboy cover model, tragically passed away in 2019. Her death was later ruled a suicide.

The inclusion of her name in the newly unsealed documents has drawn renewed attention to her past allegations and the circumstances surrounding them.