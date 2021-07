AEW has released their latest rankings update ahead of this evening’s edition of Fyter Fest night two. Check out the full list below.

MEN’S RANKINGS:

AEW WORLD CHAMPION: Kenny Omega

TNT CHAMPION: Miro

#1: Adam Hangman Page (11-1 record)

#2: Jungle Boy (12-2 record)

#3: Christian Cage (5-0 record)

#4: Darby Allin (12-2 record)

#5: Orange Cassidy (11-1-1 record)

WOMEN’S RANKINGS:

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPION: Britt Baker

#1: Nyla Rose (16-2 record)

#2: Thunder Rosa (19-2 record)

#3: Tay Conti (19-3 record)

#4: Kris Statlander (10-0 record)

#5: Hikaru Shida (9-1 record)

TAG TEAM RANKINGS:

AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: The Young Bucks

#1: The Varsity Blonds (16-4 record)

#2: The Acclaimed (14-3 record)

#3: Eddie Kingston/Penta El Zero M (6-1 record)

#4: Private Party (7-1 record)

#5: FTR (5-0 record)