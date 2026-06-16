CM Punk has been absent from WWE television for the past two months, leading to plenty of speculation regarding his status with the company.

With Punk off WWE programming, rumors began circulating about potential frustration behind the scenes, creative differences, and even the possibility of him eventually looking elsewhere. Some fans went as far as to wonder whether a return to AEW could somehow be in the cards.

However, there is currently no indication that Punk is planning to leave WWE.

While anything can happen in the wrestling business, those close to the situation have pushed back on the idea that an AEW return is imminent. Punk reportedly still has significant time remaining on his WWE contract, and there is no expectation that the company would part ways with one of its biggest stars.

Sources have also suggested that concerns about Punk’s long-term WWE future may be overblown. Although professional wrestling relationships can change over time, there is nothing at present pointing toward an exit from WWE or a reconciliation with AEW. The belief is that the strained relationship between Punk and AEW would make any potential return difficult under current circumstances.

As for backstage perceptions, it has been noted that not everyone within WWE is necessarily a fan of Punk. Minor stories and rumors involving the former WWE Champion occasionally surface, though nothing significant enough to gain traction publicly. Some of those situations are believed to stem from lingering opinions formed over the years, while others may simply be exaggerated through the rumor mill.

Despite any occasional chatter, Punk remains one of WWE’s most valuable performers. Those familiar with the situation have indicated that if there were any major issues involving him, word would likely spread quickly throughout the industry.

Recent reports have pointed to Punk returning to WWE television in early July. Those same reports indicate that he is expected to move from Raw to SmackDown upon his return, a shift that would help balance star power between the two brands.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)