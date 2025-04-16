There’s little movement to report when it comes to Omos, despite fans wondering what’s next for the WWE giant.

Omos recently wrapped what many consider the strongest in-ring stretch of his career, highlighted by a month-long stint with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. The Japanese promotion announced his return to WWE at the end of January, but since then, Omos has been absent from WWE programming.

According to one source, the situation isn’t injury-related. Omos is healthy and ready to compete. However, sources indicate that he hasn’t been part of any recent creative discussions within WWE, leaving him sidelined despite being available.

Since June 2023, Omos has only appeared in televised battle royals and select live events. Even so, WWE insiders say his work—especially his willingness to travel to Japan—left a positive impression on management.

A source from Pro Wrestling NOAH also shared that Omos made a strong impression during his time there, and the door would likely be open for a return should the opportunity arise.

At the moment, Omos remains in WWE, but his next move—or return to television—remains up in the air.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding the WWE status of Omos.

(H/T: Fightful Select)