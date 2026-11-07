Enzo Amore was reportedly backstage at this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The former WWE Superstar was present for the November 4 broadcast, which comes amid recent reports and speculation suggesting that he could be returning to the company.

While his backstage presence has been confirmed, there has been no official announcement regarding a new WWE contract. While there have been no official announcements regarding his WWE status, one source recently reported that Enzo Amore did indeed re-sign with WWE and is expected to return soon.

Joe Alonzo was also reportedly backstage at the NXT event.

Amore previously competed for WWE as part of a popular tag team alongside Big Cass before transitioning into singles competition.

(H/T: Fightful Select)