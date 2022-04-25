The latest episode of the hit Youtube series “Being The Elite” has dropped. The description on Youtube reads, “Matt & Nick are down so the Hardy’s try to motivate them. Brandon gets booked. Cole discovers a new talent.” Check it out below.

Ahead of his Owen Hart qualifier against his tag partner Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler took to Twitter this morning to hype the bout, and reminds fans how much respect he has for the fallen Hart member. He writes, “The best way I can think to pay respect to Owen is to wrestle the guy I look up to and respect the most. If I lose? In my eyes I lose to the best wrestler in the world and my best friend. If I win? What does that make me?”