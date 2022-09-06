This week’s edition of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now available. The episode takes a deep look at the conclusion of the trios title tournament from ALL OUT, where Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were crowned the company’s first trios champions. Unfortunately, there is nothing regarding the brawl that occurred backstage after the media scrum.

AEW star Daniel Garcia will be competing for the ROH Pure championship on this week’s Dynamite from his hometown of Buffalo. A Buffalo publication did an article on Garica referring to him as a “local wrestler,” which prompted the Jericho Appreciation Society member, who has been struggling about whether he should be called a wrestler or a sports entertainer, to jokingly respond, “A local what.”