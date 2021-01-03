The lineups for this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 15 events are out as the show takes place on January 4th and 5th.

Fans can watch the show by going to FITE.TV to purchase the two-day bundle for $29.99.

Day 1: January 4, 2021

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Best of the Super Juniors Winner vs. Super J-Cup Winner: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

New Japan Rambo

KENTA vs Satoshi Kojima

Day 2: (January 5, 2021)

SANADA vs. EVIL

NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. the winner of the previous day’s match between Hiromu Takahashi and El Phantasmo

IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships Match: the winner of the previous day’s match between Tetsuya Naito and Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

KOPW 2021 Trophy Match