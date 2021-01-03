The lineups for this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 15 events are out as the show takes place on January 4th and 5th.
Fans can watch the show by going to FITE.TV to purchase the two-day bundle for $29.99.
Day 1: January 4, 2021
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O-Khan
Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
Best of the Super Juniors Winner vs. Super J-Cup Winner: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
IWGP Tag Team Championship: Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
New Japan Rambo
KENTA vs Satoshi Kojima
Day 2: (January 5, 2021)
SANADA vs. EVIL
NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. the winner of the previous day’s match between Hiromu Takahashi and El Phantasmo
IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships Match: the winner of the previous day’s match between Tetsuya Naito and Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White
KOPW 2021 Trophy Match