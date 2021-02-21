According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is still eyeing to have at least 30,000 fans for next month’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view.

Reports are that the company has been putting off releasing any information on tickets, as they are still figuring out how to safely host that large amount of fans, which will be their first mass gathering since the COVID-19 outbreak roughly one year ago.

The event is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida, which holds an official capacity of over 65,000. The venue was the recent host of Super Bowl LV, and managed to have around 24,000 fans in attendance safely.

