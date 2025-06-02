In the ongoing lawsuit filed by punk band front-man Wesley Eisold against WWE, Cody Rhodes, and Fanatics, all parties submitted a joint motion on May 31 requesting more time to respond as settlement discussions continue.

The motion outlines that the defendants have recently provided additional disclosures, and Eisold has revised his settlement demand. The sides are still negotiating structural and scope issues regarding a potential resolution.

The United States District Court in Los Angeles granted the request, pushing the Scheduling Conference from July 25 to August 15.

Eisold filed the lawsuit in November 2024, claiming ownership of the “American Nightmare” trademark—also the name of his band—and alleging Rhodes and the defendants violated a prior agreement made in 2021.

That deal permitted Rhodes to use the phrase under strict conditions tied to his name and wrestling imagery. Eisold accuses them of breaching the deal and creating consumer confusion with unauthorized merchandise.

He is seeking $900,000 in damages, a jury trial, and an injunction to block future violations.

