WWE wrestling legend Kamala was the topic of conversation on the latest episode of the hit History Channel series Pawn Stars.

During the program the featured seller Erik was looking to part ways with an old school figure of Kamala, with the shop owner breaking down the recently deceased superstar’s greatest moments and why the figure would be worth so much money. An expert would later confirm that the toy was not an authentic collectible, but still valuable for any pro-wrestling fan to display on their shelves.

