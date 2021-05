According to Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling’s latest set of tapings contained an X-Division championship matchup that was widely praised backstage.

The report states that the bout, which had a lot of buzz going into it, went well over an hour and really “turned some heads” by the conclusion. While the participants of the matchup are unknown it obviously included the current division champion, Josh Alexander, who won the belt in a triple threat at the recent Rebellion pay per view.