Last week the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that AEW superstar Rey Fenix was out of action due to an unknown injury, and would not be competing at the Double or Nothing pay per view event.

In an update from Bodyslam.net, the Lucha Bros is dealing with a groin injury, although it has not been determined exactly when and where the injury took pace. The report mentions that a possible bout in Mexico was the culprit, but LuchaBlog states that he hasn’t performed in Mexico since February. His last AEW match was the April 26th edition of DARK.

The timetable for Fenix’s return was initially listed at 6-8 weeks, which would set him up for an in-ring return in about a month’s time. His brother Penta El Zero M and Death Triangle faction mate PAC were in action on last night’s Dynamite on TNT in a losing effort to the Young Bucks.

