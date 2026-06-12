A new development has surfaced in the battery case involving WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser as the legal process continues ahead of next month’s scheduled pre-trial conference.

According to court records, a Notice of Appearance was filed on June 11, officially entering attorney Darrin Chambers as counsel for the alleged victim in the case.

Chambers is affiliated with NeJame Law in Orlando, Florida, where he focuses on civil litigation and personal injury matters. His involvement could signal that the alleged victim is pursuing financial compensation and may be weighing the possibility of filing a civil lawsuit against Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel.

NeJame Law describes Chambers as a proud United States Navy veteran who is “recognized for his discipline, preparation, and commitment to taking cases to trial when it matters most.”

Kaiser is currently facing a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged incident that took place on April 24.

The WWE performer has not publicly addressed the allegations or provided his version of events since the case became public. Despite the ongoing legal matter, Kaiser has remained active professionally and continues to travel both domestically and internationally.

Most recently, Kaiser experienced what many would consider the biggest moment of his career to date when, under the El Grande Americano persona, he defeated Chad Gable (Original El Grande Americano) in a Mask vs. Mask match at AAA Noche de Los Grandes.

The next scheduled hearing in the case is a pre-trial conference set for Thursday, July 16.