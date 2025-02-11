WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Two more Superstars have confirmed their spots for the respective men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches in Toronto this year.

A marquee Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio headlined the February 10th edition of WWE RAW.

Heading into the bout, Paul was aiming to qualify for his second Elimination Chamber match, while Mysterio’s goal was to enter the match for the fourth time in his career.

The finish saw Paul nail Mysterio with his new finisher, the Paulverizer, for the win.

Paul joins John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre for the 2025 men’s Elimination Chamber match. Two more spots remain for the March 1st showdown.

619 FROM REY TO LOGAN LOGAN GETS HIS KNEES UP ON THE DIVE HITS THE “PAULVERISER” TO WIN THE MATCH! LOGAN PAUL IS GOING TO THE CHAMBER!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/k29GfwKh5r — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) February 11, 2025

This week’s episode of WWE RAW featured a women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match, as Lyra Valkyria battled Bayley in singles action.

Ahead of NXT Vengeance Day 2025, Roxanne Perez was at ringside for the clash.

The finish saw Bayley trap Valkyria in a quick pin to score the win.

Bayley joins Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair for the 2025 women’s Elimination Chamber match. Two more spots remain for the March 1st showdown.

BAYLEY SCORES THE WIN OVER LYRA VALKYRIA, EARNING THE FOURTH SPOT IN THE ELIMINATION CHAMBERpic.twitter.com/TvrFwkgg9S — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 11, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated card for WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto below:

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. TBS vs. TBD

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. TBD vs. TBD