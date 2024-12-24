The promotional push towards the highly-anticipated WWE debut of former AEW star continued on Monday night.

During the taped installment of WWE Raw from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts for the new episode airing on December 23 on the USA Network, the second teaser vignette aired to promote what is expected to be the WWE debut of Penta El Zero Miedo.

Similar to last week’s inaugural teaser vignette, the “Ø” symbol was the focus of the package, with the final image on the screen being the logo for the highly-anticipated debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

WWE Raw is scheduled to debut on Netflix on January 6, 2024 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. The show is expected to feature the debut of former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo.

Watch the first and second vignettes teasing the big debut via the posts embedded below courtesy of the official X account of WWE.

Make sure to join us here on 1/6 for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage.