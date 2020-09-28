Angel Garza is scheduled to undergo an MRI today to confirm the injury he suffered at last night’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. There will be a better idea of the injury and his status after test results come back.

Regarding the injury, it was also said that WWE sources confirmed the injury is believed to be either a hip issue or a quadriceps tear.

As noted, last night’s match saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retain over Garza and Andrade after the match quickly ended following the injury to Garza. WWE has teased that Garza and Andrade may be due for a rematch because of the controversial finish. It was also reported earlier, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that despite the awkward finish, there were no plans for a title change last night. The original finish had Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles once again.

Stay tuned for updates on Garza’s injury and a timetable for his return to action.

For those who missed it, you can see video from the injury spot below:

Looks like Angel Garza messed his leg or knee up… #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/6TGfTfFiVB — DRADE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) September 28, 2020

