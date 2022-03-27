As previously reported today by Pwinsider.com, Bobby Lashley is slated to be back on WWE television this Monday night on Raw to start his program with Omos that will lead to a match at WrestleMania 38.

Fightful Select reported today that they’ve also heard Lashley is slated to be in town for WWE Raw on Monday night and Lashley vs. Omos is still planned for Mania.

Lashley hasn’t been seen since the WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match at last month’s Elimination Chamber event and last competed at the Royal Rumble where he suffered a shoulder injury. Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide stated that he’d heard Lashley would be sidelined several months with the injury.

Fightful also reported that as of this weekend the Omos push was scheduled to continue through WrestleMania.