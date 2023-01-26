Britt Baker was pulled from her scheduled triple threat match against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, leading to Soho vs. Storm on the show in a singles match being made.

AEW President Tony Khan previously stated on Busted Open Radio that the doctor wouldn’t medically clear the former AEW Women’s Champion to work the match on the flagship show. However, he plans to book the three way bout again.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the exact injury is still unknown, but he has been told it won’t keep Baker on the sidelines for long.