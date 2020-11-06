According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MLW superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. is under contract with the company through December 18th. Reports are that Smith’s relationship with MLW CEO Court Bauer is strong, as the two have known each other since 2004. This comes after news broke that there was some friction from Smith on having to remain in MLW despite no events taking place due to COVID-19. He is set for MLW’s The Restart, which begins November 18th.

The report later notes that Smith recently spoke to AEW President Tony Khan, but that it was a more casual conversation as no business can be discussed until the MLW contract ends. Smith has also garnered interest from WWE, IMPACT, and AJPW on top of MLW attempting to re-sign him. Word is that Smith will make whatever decision is best for him business-wise.

