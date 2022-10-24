The landscape for several independent promotions could be changing as Fightful Select reports prominent promotions have reached deals to air on FITE+ in an expanded deal.

FITE has been a significant platform for promotions of all sizes for several years, including Impact Wrestling. It’s unclear whether there will be additional price points, packages, or details, as right now, most events are available there 30 days after airing.

Fightful was given the impression that a number of independents would join as a live-streaming option for one tier of the membership. There will reportedly be a number of announcements in November.

When asking GCW whether this is where they’re going, they responded with the non-answer of “WWE is going to Fite+?”

Fightful questioned GCW regarding the reports of a WWE partnership for those who had inquired. According to a statement they sent to the media outlet, they will make their streaming intentions public on November 1. WWE wouldn’t confirm it, but a representative stated they support people telling others to watch WWE Raw. Everything suggests that this is a rib. Fightful questioned Joey Janela, who merely said he could not comment; nonetheless, they have received no signs that the two parties are truly cooperating.