WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County, Tennessee over the death of his son, Brian Christopher Lawler, in July 2019.

Brian Christopher died while in custody over a DUI arrest, in which the official cause of death was ruled a suicide in 2018.

PWinsider.com reports the lawsuit is still active and is headed for a jury trial on May 23, 2022.

Lawler stated in the suit that Sheriff John Doolen promised him that Brian would receive help for his addiction issues while incarcerated, but Lawler alleged that his son was never provided any sort of treatment.

Lawler wants $3 million in damages as well as a court order for the jail to be forced to make changes to prevent future suicides of prisoners in custody.