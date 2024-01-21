Kazuchika Okada is leaving NJPW this month when his contract expires, and he has plenty of interest from AEW and WWE.

As previously reported, the belief in WWE is that it’s a real possibility, considering his age and his close relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura, who previously made the switch from NJPW to WWE. Okada has never worked for WWE while having accomplished everything in NJPW.

People in WWE do believe that maybe there’s a better chance of getting him now than before. It is believed that AEW has made a stronger initial offer, but as of now, no agreement has been finalized.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted both sides still believe they have a chance to sign him. Meltzer heard from people close to Okada who stated he has yet to make a decision. People in AEW believe he’s coming in, while those in WWE think they have a good shot at landing him because of the legacy he could leave in WWE.