WWE was officially served with MLW’s federal anti-trust lawsuit last Friday.

Court records show that longtime WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt received the lawsuit electronically on Friday, January 14, just two days after the suit was filed by MLW’s attorneys. WWE was given 21 days to respond.

A case management meeting between the two sides is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 1:30pm in Oakland, CA. The case has been assigned to Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a full breakdown of MLW’s allegations against WWE, and what they are asking for.

WWE issued the following response last week when MLW first announced the lawsuit to the media:

“WWE believes these claims have no merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against them.”

MLW is represented by attorney Jason Takenouchi of the Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman law firm. They are based in New York City but the suit was filed from their San Francisco location.

Stay tuned for more.

