AEW had advertised The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks vs. Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus in a ladder match on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

After Jeff Hardy’s arrest, it was changed to Jurassic Express defending the titles against The Young Bucks where Matt and Nick Jackson won the titles.

Bryan Alvarez noted on the Bryan & Vinny & Jonathan Show that The Hardys had been originally scheduled to win the titles, but that all changed due to Jeff going in for a brain scan. AEW had originally planned for The Hardys to be attacked prior to the match.

Fightful Select reports before the arrest, The Hardys were still slated for the match, but Jeff’s performance was going to be contingent on him being cleared and able to be in the ring. If he wasn’t cleared, he would have been written out of the match, but Matt Hardy was to still compete.

There’s still no update on plans for Matt moving forward. Jeff Hardy must receive treatment and maintain sobriety in order to return to AEW. Until then, he remains suspended without pay.