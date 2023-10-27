Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20, 2022, episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a unification match due to a back injury. He is slated to make his return soon.

WWE initially hoped Orton would be back in time for SummerSlam but his back injury was more serious than first feared and he had to get back fusion surgery.

As previously reported, new merchandise and branding for Orton have been approved by WWE in anticipation of his return as it is expected to take place in late November at the United Center in Chicago, IL at Survivor Series.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the suggested timeframe for his return is still on track. It was added that Orton makes a ton of money and really wants to go until he’s 50 if at all possible.