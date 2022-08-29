Sasha Banks and Naomi are expected to return to WWE after walking out in May due to creative differences.

WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return. The company wanted to let the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament play out before bringing them back. The finals will take place on tonight’s episode of Raw.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Banks and Naomi are expected back “any week now.” Bryan Alvarez added that both stars are back on the internal WWE roster again.