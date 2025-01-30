While Stephanie McMahon isn’t currently working at WWE headquarters, she is still involved with the company.

Stephanie chose to leave in 2022 but came back after Vince McMahon resigned as CEO.

In January 2023, Stephanie announced that she had stepped away from her executive position shortly after her father rejoined the Board of Directors.

Pwinsider is reporting that during a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, WWE highlighted a new project Stephanie is involved with.

This project was described “as similar to Peyton’s Places, an ESPN series that features NFL legend Peyton Manning discussing the NFL’s cultural impact with other NFL alumni.”

The concept of the project involves Stephanie interviewing WWE-centric personalities about the company.

Stephanie has already filmed segments with Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin, and others. The premiere date or platform for the show remains unknown.

Over the years, there have been comparisons between Mandy Rose and Tiffany Stratton.

While Rose is currently working as a model outside of WWE, Stratton recently captured the WWE Women’s Championship.

During the January 10th episode of SmackDown, Stratton urged everyone to “put some respect” on her name. This is a phrase Rose has used in the past.

During a recent edition of her “Power Alphas” podcast, Rose advised Stratton not to steal her catchphrase. She said,

“Another little story that just happened. Friday Night SmackDown, someone, a new champion named Tiffany Stratton, used my slogan, ‘Put some respect on my name.’ To be honest, I wasn’t even watching it. I got so many tweets about it, and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ and I saw the clip, and this b***h even used the same kind of tone. I was like, ‘Hold on a second, I thought we were cool.’ I put her over here. Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can’t take our words from each other.”

She continued, “It was kind of funny because she used it at the end of her promo. You know people actually put the the two videos side by side, and it was kind of weird because it was a video when I said it, and then when she said it and it was almost the same, and obviously we’ve gotten the whole comparison thing Tiffany and I, you know, our looks and other things I guess…..Well, a lot of people are talking, and you know, they’re mentioning like they almost think her saying that was, you know, a little wink. A mother coming, I’m mother….they’re calling me mother on Twitter.…..So congratulations to Tiffy, but don’t use my words, honey. We make that very clear, but that’s okay. I commend you, and I think you’re doing amazing, so I’ll put you over, but again, don’t use my words.”

Bron Breakker has hit a big milestone.

As part of the RAW brand, Breakker captured his first title at SummerSlam 2024, defeating Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Breakker lost the title to Jey Uso over a month later during an episode of RAW, but he reclaimed it in late October by defeating Uso.

As of January 29th, Breakker has reached 100 days as the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

He is set to compete in the men’s Royal Rumble match this Saturday.