Sheamus has out of action due to a shoulder injury.

The Celtic Warrior has been absent from WWE television for a few months. His most recent match was on August 18th, where he lost to Edge on an episode of SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is still planning to bring back Sheamus “real soon.”

Based on what WWE has done on television, it appears Sheamus will be aiding Butch in his feud with Pretty Deadly and addressing Ridge Holland recently walking out on Butch in a match.