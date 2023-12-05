Kazuchika Okada may leave NJPW for either WWE or AEW in early 2024 when his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling comes to an end.

WWE is said to be interested in Okada. The belief is that it’s a real possibility considering his age and his close relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura, who previously made the switch from NJPW to WWE.

Okada has never worked for WWE while having accomplished everything in NJPW. Recent reports suggest that he is seriously considering the possibility of joining a different wrestling promotion.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that while he believes the story is slightly exaggerated, WWE has expressed interest in Okada for several years. People in WWE do believe that maybe there’s a better chance of getting him now than before.