There has been another development in the battery case involving WWE talent Marcel Barthel, better known to fans as Ludwig Kaiser and El Grande Americano.

A pre-trial conference was held on July 16 regarding the case. According to court records, a waiver of a speedy trial was filed, allowing the case to proceed beyond the standard deadline for the start of a trial.

The records also indicate that a second pre-trial conference has been scheduled for August 27, 2026. Judge Andrew L. Cameron is set to preside over the hearing.

The case stems from an alleged incident involving Kaiser and Richard Reap that took place in Orlando, Florida, in April 2026.

Here is the relevant text from the filing: