There has been another development in the battery case involving WWE talent Marcel Barthel, better known to fans as Ludwig Kaiser and El Grande Americano.
A pre-trial conference was held on July 16 regarding the case. According to court records, a waiver of a speedy trial was filed, allowing the case to proceed beyond the standard deadline for the start of a trial.
The records also indicate that a second pre-trial conference has been scheduled for August 27, 2026. Judge Andrew L. Cameron is set to preside over the hearing.
The case stems from an alleged incident involving Kaiser and Richard Reap that took place in Orlando, Florida, in April 2026.
Here is the relevant text from the filing:
“The elevator stopped at the 12th floor where Mr. Reap exited, and as he exited Mr. Reap made loud comments to Mr. Barthel and his girlfriend to the effect of, ‘Have some f***ing respect.’ Apparently, Mr. Reap was offended by Mr. Barthel and his girlfriend hugging while in the elevator. Mr. Barthel leaned out of the elevator to ask Mr. Reap what he said as he was confused by the statement. Mr. Reap then made a statement to the effect of, ‘Have some respect before I call ICE on that bitch’ Mr. Barthel’s girlfriend is of Mexican descent.
Mr. Barthel exited the elevator and confronted Mr. Reap verbally telling him his statements were offensive and inappropriate. Mr. Barthel did not threaten or touch Mr. Reap at that point. Mr. Reap then came toward Mr. Barthel aggressively raising his hands and getting very close to him. Mr. Barthel, in fear that Mr. Reap was going to batter him, pushed Mr. Reap away.
Mr. Barthel walked back into the elevator, where his girlfriend was standing. Mr. Reap then approached the elevator in a threatening manner. Mr. Barthel stepped out of the elevator and told Mr. Reap to leave them alone. Mr. Reap walked away briefly and came back toward the elevator again in a threatening manner. Mr. Barthel was concerned that Mr. Reap would physically attack him or his girlfriend, so he pushed him away, and returned to the elevator.
Mr. Reap then threw a soft drink bottle at Mr. Barthel. Mr. Barthel did not retaliate. Rather, he remained in the elevator, pushed the button for his floor and left the area.
In this altercation, Mr. Barthel pushed Mr. Reap only after Mr. Reap had approached Mr. Barthel aggressively and threatened him. Mr. Barthel pushed Mr. Reap to stop his continuing approach and attack. Mr. Barthel then entered the elevator where his girlfriend remained and left the area.
The filing argues that Kaiser was justified in using non-deadly force to protect himself and his girlfriend, and the defense is asking the court that Kaiser be granted immunity from further criminal prosecution in the case. He is facing a misdemeanor charge of battery at the moment.”