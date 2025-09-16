A new development has been filed in the ongoing lawsuit against WWE, Cody Rhodes, and Fanatics over the “American Nightmare” trademark.

On September 12, Boston-area hardcore punk vocalist Wesley Eisol, who claims ownership of the “American Nightmare” trademark, filed a motion in the United States Court for the Central District of California (Western Division, Los Angeles).

Eisol is asking for an extension to submit his response to the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case, pushing his deadline back to November 14. If granted, WWE, Rhodes, and Fanatics would then have until December 5 to file their reply.

The court has tentatively set a hearing date on the motion to dismiss for December 19. As of this writing, the court has not ruled on Eisol’s request for an extension.