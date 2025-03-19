Eddie Kingston continues to remain a top name for AEW on the injured reserve.

On Wednesday, another update has surfaced regarding the status of “The Mad King.”

During an interview with PWInsider.com, Kingston was asked if there is any update on his recent stomach issues.

“I just f–ked it up from stress and got meds for it,” Kingston said. “It is getting better and better everyday. You can quote me here: I was stressed out about dumb sh– I can’t control. So I f–ked up my stomach being a a–hole, but I’m trying to get better and I will get better.”

Kingston continued, “As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don’t have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling. This is as honest as I can be.”

As previously reported, the belief is that Kingston will be medically cleared to return to the ring for AEW some time this summer.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the AEW return status and injury recovery process of Eddie Kingston continues to surface.