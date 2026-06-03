The legal case involving former WWF and Memphis Wrestling performer Mike “Duke” Droese has been delayed once again.

According to court records, Droese’s hearing in Warren County, Tennessee, was postponed after several previous delays. The hearing is now scheduled for July 8, more than a year after his May 2025 arrest on a charge of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Droese remains free on a $10,000 bond while the case continues to move through the legal system.

The former wrestling star, best known to WWF fans from the 1990s, last competed on a regular basis in 2001. While he largely stepped away from the ring following that run, he continued to make occasional appearances over the years, with his most recent known match taking place in 2023.

This is not the first time Droese has faced legal trouble. In 2013, he was indicted on three counts related to the delivery of controlled substances after authorities alleged he sold oxycodone and buprenorphine to an undercover police informant.

At the time of those charges, Droese was employed as a teacher and later resigned from that position. He ultimately received a three-year sentence, was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, and was required to pay $2,000 in addition to court costs.

The latest hearing in the current case is scheduled for July 8 in Warren County, Tennessee.