The United States Court out of the Middle District of Florida issued an order related to the Shawn Chan case, the alleged stalker of WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

Featured below is the complete release from October 31:

This cause comes before the Court for consideration on Defendant’s Second Unopposed Motion to Continue Trial.

Accordingly, it is ORDERED that this case is continued to the JANUARY 2026 TRIAL TERM, which commences JANUARY 5, 2026, with a more precise trial date to follow, subject to the submission of a written Waiver of Speedy Trial through (JANUARY 31, 2026), within fourteen (14) days from the date of this Order.

This continuance satisfies the ends of justice in accordance with the Speedy Trial Act of 1974 (18 U.S.C. §§ 3161-3165, et seq) and United States v. Zedner, 547 U.S. 489 (2006).

It is further ORDERED that the parties shall file a Joint Status Report on or before the fifteenth (15th) day of each month.

Said report shall include the following information:

1. A brief summary of the status of the case, including the number of remaining defendants (including fugitives);

2. The possibility, if known, of a plea agreement as to each defendant;

3. The number of days for trial each side requires;

4. A list of all pending motions, the dates on which they were filed, and whether they are ripe for determination; and

5. A brief explanation as to whether a potential speedy trial problem exists and the date on which the speedy trial deadline expires.

No Status Conference will be held unless deemed necessary by the Court.

DONE and ORDERED in Tampa, Florida, this 31st day of October, 2025