An update has emerged on the status of “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

As previously reported, WWE announced in late December that Mysterio was sidelined with a shoulder injury. The good news at the time was that the injury would not require surgery, though no clear timetable was given for his return to action.

A fresh update came during the latest episode of Raw Recap, where Liv Morgan addressed Mysterio’s condition and made it clear that the company, and The Judgment Day, are taking a cautious approach with him.

“Daddy Dom, he’s home resting. He’s just recovering. We’re just playing it safe,” Morgan said. “He is, after all, our double champion. He is, as of right now, the crown jewel of The Judgment Day so we protect and cater to Daddy Dom and we’re just playing it safe with him and he’ll be back soon.”

Morgan also emphasized that Mysterio has earned some time away after carrying a heavy workload on WWE television over the past year.

“But, he’s doing some well-deserved R&R,” she continued. “He was quite literally running Monday Night Raw for like the last full year. You don’t think that Daddy Dom deserves a little bit of a break? A little bit of a rest? A little bit of an off day? A little bit of a reprieve? My goodness.”

For now, Mysterio remains off WWE TV, but all signs point to his return happening sooner rather than later once he’s fully cleared.

For Liv Morgan, she and Roxanne Perez are scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 24. The two earned the title shot with a title eliminator victory on Monday’s WWE Raw in Dusseldorf, Germany.