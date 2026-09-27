Tony Khan provided an update on Steven Borden following his injury at AEW All Out.

Late in the match, which saw Borden and Darby Allin taking on Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher to determine the next challengers to the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, Borden and Knight climbed opposing turnbuckles before launching themselves toward each other and colliding in mid-air.

Borden appeared to catch Knight with a strike during the exchange, but landed awkwardly when coming back down to the mat. He remained down following the landing, prompting medical personnel to enter the ring and check on him.

After evaluating Borden, the decision was made to stop the match, with Fletcher and Knight being awarded the victory via referee/doctor stoppage.

Speaking during the post-show media scrum in Chicago, Khan said Borden underwent CT scans following the event and that the results came back good. According to Khan, the hope is that Borden will be able to fly home on Sunday.

Khan also noted that a number of wrestlers were being checked out following the show, which was why fewer talent than usual were expected to stop by the media scrum and take questions.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.