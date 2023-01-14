Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE.

The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.

According to Fightful Select, Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center preparing for his return. The report states that the former three-time AEW TNT champion handpicked top NXT stars Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes to help get him back into fighting shape.

It is also noted that Rhodes is still heavily factored into WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 38, and has remained in that spot despite getting injured. Rhodes last wrestled Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell back in July, a bout he won in a critically acclaimed showdown.