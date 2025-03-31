Could The Wyatt Sicks be gearing up for a return to WWE programming soon?

Nikki Cross, who also portrays the alter-ego Abby the Witch in the group, posted the latest tease for The Wyatt Sicks on X on Sunday.

“Ready for family Sunday dinner,” she wrote as the caption to a photo of the group, which includes Erick Rowan (Rambling Rabbit) holding a sign that reads, “HELP.”

As noted, Alexa Bliss is rumored to return to her Fiend-ally persona for a run as part of The Wyatt Sicks. Whether this is related to that in any way remains to be seen.

We will keep you posted as the latest updates regarding the WWE status of The Wyatt Sicks continues to surface.