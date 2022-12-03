WOW (Women of Wrestling) recently aired their tenth episode of programming since the start of the new season, which took place on November 20th and airs on CBS-operated stations.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode pulled in 218,000 viewers and had a rating of 0.04 (56,000) in the key demographics. This is down from the previous week’s number of 247,000, but the demo number remained steady. The report adds that it had the highest female viewership this season with 70%.

After ten weeks WOW has averaged 258,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, with a 50% female viewership in the 18-49 audience, which is the highest of all pro-wrestling programs.

WOW recently announced that they would have a presence at the Los Angeles Comic-Con convention. You can read about that here.