Fightful Select has released details on WWE latest set of female tryouts that took place on May 6th and May 7th in Orlando, which includes several regulars from AEW’s weekly Youtube series, Dark. Check out who attended below.

Tesha Price: Price has been appearing on AEW Dark since November, and even worked an episode of Dynamite, where she took on Abadon. She did work for WWE in the past, which included a dark match at the Mae Young Classic and an enhancement match with Lacey Evans for NXT, both back in 2018.

Alex Gracia: Gracia has worked all over the place, namely the NWA, Stardom, IMPACT, EVOLVE, and was another regular on AEW Dark since September. She also had a Dynamite bout with current AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida.

Other names that appeared were indie sensations Ava Everett and Natalia Markova.