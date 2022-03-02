An executive close to WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque has reportedly left the company.

Lisette Pineda, who worked as WWE’s Manager of Global Talent Strategy & Development, was recently let go, according to PWInsider. She had been with WWE since January 2020.

Pineda worked extremely close with Triple H in a role described as Triple H’s “top executive assistant.” There’s a feeling that without Triple H around, it was just a matter of time before Pineda left as Triple H still has not returned to work full-time following his cardiac event last fall, and without him there, Pineda’s role was limited at best.

Pineda’s departure has also sparked discusison and speculation on if Triple H is ever coming back to work full-time as many who used to keep in regular contact haven’t spoken with him in some time, and there’s no indication he’s anywhere close to stepping back into his former roles. There’s never been a timeframe for Triple H’s return, as there shouldn’t be, but Pineda’s departure is seen as a sign by some that it will still be some time before Triple H is close to coming back.

Pineda spent 6.5 years with Goldman-Sachs before joining WWE in January 2020.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.