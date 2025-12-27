The latest addition to the WWE main roster from NXT has arrived.

During the post-Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown on December 26, 2025, a taped episode from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a former NXT and TNA World Champion made his official debut as part of the SmackDown roster.

Trick Williams turned up in a backstage segment on the 12/26 blue brand show that included SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

As noted, WWE is expected to call up additional talents from NXT, such as Je’Von Evans and Joe Hendry, to the WWE main roster, likely on the SmackDown side, as the company needs more talent on the blue brand before the show switches back to three hours next week.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of the Trick Williams segment from the 12/26 show:

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Trick Williams & Cody Rhodes Backstage, we see Nick Aldis and he is with Trick Williams. He tells Aldis that Raw is offering him the bag and he asks Aldis if SmackDown will offer him something. In comes Cody Rhodes and he asks Trick for a minute. Trick walks away and Cody asks Aldis if Drew has paid the fine and apologized. Aldis tells him not yet. He tells Cody to control his emotions and one finger from him, Cody loses the title. In comes Trick Williams. He tells Cody that he is the hottest free agent in the game and if Nick makes the right decision, Cody better hold on to the title tight. Cody looks at him and walks away.

