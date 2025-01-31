As WWE’s Royal Rumble weekend unfolds in Indianapolis, several notable names have been spotted at the official WWE hotel, fueling speculation about potential surprise entrants in the highly anticipated matches.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) was seen at the hotel earlier today. While he is married to current WWE star Chelsea Green and could simply be in town to support her, rumors are swirling that he may make a shocking return as a participant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Mickie James has also been spotted at the hotel. James is set to serve as a coach for WWE’s upcoming LFG series, and as previously reported, WWE has invited many—if not all—of the coaches to be present for the Royal Rumble. However, given that James remains an active competitor, there is also the possibility that she could step into the ring as a surprise entrant in the women’s Rumble match.

The ongoing speculation surrounding Jordynne Grace continues as well. The former TNA Knockouts Champion was seen at the Indianapolis airport, despite previously suggesting she would be elsewhere hosting her mother’s 50th birthday party. Whether plans changed or the celebration moved to Indianapolis remains unknown, but her presence only adds to the intrigue about a potential WWE appearance.

Adding to the buzz, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been seen at the WWE hotel, sparking curiosity about his possible involvement in the weekend’s events.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella has already been confirmed to be in town for the Royal Rumble, and she isn’t alone—her mother and brother are accompanying her. This development significantly increases the likelihood of her making a surprise return as a competitor in the women’s Rumble rather than a brief on-screen cameo.

Additionally, former WWE star Tyler Breeze and Big E were both seen at the WWE Superstore in Indianapolis. While Big E’s name has surfaced as a potential surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble, most sources indicate that there has been no confirmation of his in-ring clearance. It’s possible his appearance is unrelated to competition, but speculation persists.

With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, the presence of these stars only adds to the excitement and anticipation of what surprises WWE has in store for the event.

