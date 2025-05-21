The latest WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament is now in the rear view mirror.

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the final match in the tourney took place, with Kelani Jordan from WWE NXT taking on Ivy Nile of American Made in the last match left to determine who will emerge as the next challenger for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

When all was said-and-done, right at the buzzer, Nile picked up the pinfall victory over the former NXT Women’s North American Champion.

With the victory, Ivy Nile moves on to challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship next Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 12/11c on X.

Watch the complete May 21, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.