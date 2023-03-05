WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the best moments of female superstars showing off incredible feats of strength throughout history. The list includes Chyna, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Kharma, Raquel Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey, and much more. Full list can be found below.

10. Becky Lynch Mandhandle Slams Piper Niven.

9. Chyna Gorilla Presses Eddie Guerrero.

8. Nia Jax Launches Mustafa Ali.

7. Kharma Dominates Royal Rumble Match.

6. Raquel Rodriguez Powers Out.

5. Ronda Rousey Drops Both Bellas.

4. Rhea Ripley Powerslam Luke Gallows.

3. Beth Phoenix’s Double Backbreaker.

2. Tamina Samoan Drops Nia Jax.

1. Bianca Belair Carries Otis.