WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time looking back on the best returns from the Anoa’i family. The list includes returns from Jimmy Uso, Nia Jax, Umaga, Yokozuna, Roman Reigns, Rikishi and more.

WWE has also released a live stream of some of the best matches in the history of the Backlash pay per view ahead of today’s event. Matchups included on the stream are Edge vs. Undertaker, Triple H vs. Batista, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, and more. Check it out below.