On March 2nd WWE filed to trademark the phrase “NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Many are speculating that this will be the title of the WrestleMania 37 weekend edition of Takeover, which WWE revealed will be taking place on April 8th. However, that has yet to be officially confirmed by the company, who also put in a trademark for a Triple H nickname on the same date. You can read more about that here. Check out the details for the Takeover filing below.

(H/T PW Insider)